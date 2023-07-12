Martin Lewis shares advice for Britons struggling to pay their mortgage

Martin Lewis has explained the first thing Britons must do if they’re struggling to afford mortgage payments.

The MoneySavingExpert urged people to speak to their lenders if they are “in trouble” and suggested not hiding any issues they have from the bank.

“Under the forbearance rules, lenders should offer you tailored support. So that’s payment reductions, permanent term extensions,” Mr Lewis explained on his ITV show, which aired on Tuesday evening (11 July).

“Now, these can hit your credit score but they should be offered to you.”