Martin Lewis warns Britons to avoid falling for ‘mistake’ with work pensions

Martin Lewis has warned against employees opting out of a workplace pension.

Speaking on a special episode of his ITV show, the MoneySavingExpert suggested people would be “giving up a deferred pay rise” by opting out, adding that it would be a “mistake” for most.

“You lose money from your pocket now, but in totality, you’re getting far more,” Lewis said.

“It’s totally unbeatable. Why would you choose to opt out of a pay rise unless you absolutely have to?”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.