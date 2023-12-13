Wrongfully-imprisoned man embraces family after 19-year murder conviction vacated

A 35-year-old Minnesota man who was wrongfully imprisoned for 19 years embraced his family after he was freed on Monday, 11 December.

Marvin Haynes was sent to prison as a teenager for the 2004 killing of a man in a Minneapolis flower shop, but a judge has ruled the eyewitness evidence on which his conviction rested was unreliable.

"All I want to do is move forward and get my life back,” said Haynes.

Hennepin County Attorney's Office officials said they "inflicted harm" on Mr Haynes, his family, and the victim Randy Sherer.