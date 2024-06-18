Maryland governor issues more than 175,000 pardons for cannabis convictions

Maryland governor Wes Moore has signed an executive order to issue more than 175,000 pardons for cannabis convictions.

The action forgives low-level possession charges for an estimated 100,000 people.

According to newspaper reports, the Democratic governor says he sees the order as an opportunity “to right a lot of historical wrongs.”

Recreational cannabis was legalised in Maryland in 2023 after voters approved a constitutional amendment the year before.

Now, 24 states and the District of Columbia have legalised recreational cannabis.