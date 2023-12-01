Matt Hancock says Gina Coladangelo affair should be a warning to future politicians

Former health secretary Matt Hancock says his affair with aide Gina Coladangelo during lockdown should be a warning to future politicians.

Mr Hancock took to the stand for a second day of questioning at Britain’s Covid inquiry on Friday (1 December).

Addressing the former health secretary lawyer Hugo Keith said: “I'm sure you acknowledge the incredible offence and upset that was caused by that revelation.”

When asked if it made the public less likely to obey lockdown rules, Mr Hancock said: “Well, what I'd say is that the lesson for the future is very clear.

“And it is important that those who make the rules abide by them, and I resigned in order to take accountability for my failure to do that.”