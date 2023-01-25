Matt Hancock was confronted by a member of the public on the London Underground on Tuesday, 24 January.

British Transport Police confirmed that a 61-year-old man had been taken into custody on suspicion of common assault and a public order offence after an incident at Westminster Underground station.

Footage shows a man telling the former health secretary that he is a “fraud” and a “murderer” as a member of Tube staff accompanies the MP on a Jubilee Line service.

