Matt Hancock has responded to claims that he travelled to Turkey for a hair transplant and veneers after being spotted in an Istanbul shop on Sunday, 8 January.

Abdul AL-Kadiri, who filmed the MP for West Suffolk at the bazaar, told SWNS that Hancock was “either there for a hair transplant or to get his teeth done. You don’t go to Turkey for a holiday.”

Hancock took took to TikTok to deny the theory.

“I did go to Istanbul at the weekend but this story has no teeth,” he said.

