Scale of wildfire scarring on charred Maui land captured in aerial footage

Drone video shows the devastating aftermath of wildfires that ravaged the island of Maui.

Large patches of land in the area of Olinda were charred black and brown, while burnt trees remained standing as smoke loomed overhead.

Maui County officials confirmed Friday afternoon (11 August) that the death toll from the Hawaii wildfires had increased to 67.

The blazes are the state’s deadliest natural disaster in decades, surpassing a 1960 tsunami that killed 61 people.

Fueled by a dry summer and strong winds from a passing hurricane, at least three wildfires erupted on Maui this week, racing through parched brush covering the island.