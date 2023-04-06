Maundy Thursday: What is it and how will King Charles mark it?

Maundy Thursday, or Holy Thursday, falls this year on 6 April.

Part of celebrations in Holy Week - the days leading up to Easter in Christianity - it marks the day on which Jesus Christ shared the Last Supper with his 12 apostles before his crucifixion.

It is said that Jesus fed his followers bread, representing his body, and wine, representing his blood, during the Last Supper.

The ceremony, known as Communion, Mass or Eucharist, involves consecrated bread and wine being distributed to participants in the Catholic and other Christian churches.

