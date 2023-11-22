Doctor Hilary Jones shares seven measles signs to spot after UK cases rise

Dr Hilary Jones has shared the seven signs of measles.

He appeared on Lorraine on the morning of Wednesday, 22 November, after the rise of cases in the UK.

He shared the following as signs: florid, blotchy rash; runny or blocked nose; sneezing; coughing; red, sore, watery eyes; temperature; and spots in the mouth

He and Lorraine Kelly also urged that parents get their children vaccinated to protect them.

“We know that 15 per cent of children are not fully vaccinated,” he added.