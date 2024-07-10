Chemical explosion sparks huge fire at factory in Melbourne

A chemical explosion has sparked a large fire at a factory in Melbourne, Australia, authorities said on Wednesday 10 July.

Firefighters were trying to extinguish the blaze in the suburb of Derrimut as fireballs and thick black smoke billowed over the factory.

More than 30 fire trucks and crews were at the scene, including aerial units, local media reported.

The thick black smoke has prompted authorities to issue warnings for the suburbs surrounding the fire.

No injuries have been reported so far.