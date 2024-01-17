Tory minister Michael Tomlinson admitted he hasn’t watched ITV’s Post Office drama during a car crash interview on Sky News.

The legal immigration minister made the admission during a live interview with Kay Burley on Wednesday morning (17 January).

Mr Tomlinson said: “I have been focusing on my job which is as legal migration minister and stopping the boats.”

Ms Burley responds: “Take four hours out of your time and you’ll be glad you did.”

The presenter then tells him: “It’s not good is it? You’ve not even taken time out to watch it.”