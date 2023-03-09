Stranded migrants rescued off coast of Italy after small boat sinks

A group of migrants have been rescued off the coast of Italy after a boat they were travelling in began to sink.

This footage, shared by the Italian coast guard, shows crews as they worked to save the stranded migrants from the water.

According to officials, the group had been travelling in small iron boats that were overloaded and had “poor floatability.”

After the boats were detected by Frontex, the coast guard crew was sent out to the rescue.

A minor was among the 38 that were saved from the waters 10 miles from the coast.

