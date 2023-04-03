Channel crossings down 17 per cent year-on-year

The number of migrants crossing the Channel to the UK is down by 17 per cent in the first three months of this year.

That's compared to the figures from the same period in 2022.

Government figures show a total of 3,793 people made the journey from France by the end of March this year.

in comparison, 4,548 crossed the Channel in the first three months of last year.

It comes as Suella Braverman faces more questions about her controversial Rwanda migration plan.

