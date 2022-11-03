Mike Pompeo served lawsuit papers while filming greenscreen video

A video that appears to show Mike Pompeo being served lawsuit papers as he filmed a greenscreen video is going viral.

US lawyers and journalists who visited Julian Assange have filed the lawsuit, alleging they had their rights violated.

WikiLeaks tweeted this video showing the former CIA director and secretary of state being handed documents, with the caption: “Michael Richard Pompeo: You’ve been served.”

“Spanish court documents show violations of their US constitutional rights. Plaintiffs are represented by NY attorney Richard Roth,” it continued.

