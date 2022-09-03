Russians pay respects to former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev at funeral service

Russians paid their respects to Mikhail Gorbachev as the last leader of the Soviet Union was laid to rest on Saturday, 3 September.

Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson said he would not be attending the service, which fell short of a state funeral, due to “scheduling constraints.”

Gorbachev, who died aged 91 on Tuesday (30 August), was widely credited with ending the Cold War, while critics placed blame on him for the 1991 breakup of the Soviet Union.

Following the ceremony at Pillar Hall of the House of the Unions, Gorbachev will be buried at Novodevichy cemetery.

