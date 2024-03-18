Independent TV
Motorcyclist catapulted off bridge in Milton Keynes after horrifying road rage incident
Footage of a horrifying crash which catapulted a biker over the side of a bridge has been released by police.
Nikesh Mistry, 34, has been jailed after the road rage crash in Milton Keynes, which saw a motorcyclist suffer serious injuries after being thrown over the bridge, landing in undergrowth.
After a “non-verbal exchange” occurred between Mistry and the biker, he used his vehicle to force the motorcyclist to the edge of the carriageway.
The rider was pushed off the road, up onto the verge, and thrown from his bike.
Mistry then crashed head-on with another vehicle travelling in the opposite direction, causing serious injuries to the front passenger.
He pleaded guilty to two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and one count of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and has since been sentenced to four years and 10 months in prison.
