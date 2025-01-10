Police have issued an appeal in the search for missing sisters Eliza and Henrietta Huszti, who were last seen in Aberdeen city centre on 7 January 2025, three days ago.

CCTV shows the women, both 32, on Market Street near Victoria Bridge around 2:12 a.m. They are seen crossing the bridge and turning right onto a footpath alongside the River Dee, heading towards the Aberdeen Boat Club.

An extensive search is underway, involving local officers, police dogs, and a marine unit. Police are urging anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the area to contact 101, quoting incident number 0735.

Both women are described as white, slim, with long brown hair.