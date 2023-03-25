Devastating tornado destroys homes in Mississippi, leaving 23 dead

At least 23 people have died after a tornado ripped through Mississippi, officials have said.

Dozens are injured after a fierce tornado and strong thunderstorms swept across the state on Friday (24 March) and continued into this morning (25 March).

Several homes were destroyed after the tornado raged through the Southern US, blowing down homes, and leaving a trail of devastation for over 100 miles.

Footage of the destruction shows buildings left in rubble as trees collapsed on top.

