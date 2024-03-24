ISIS-K: What to know about the group that claims Moscow attack

ISIS-K, a regional division of ISIS, has claimed responsibility for the Moscow concert hall attack that left at least 133 people dead.

Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K), named after a region that included parts of Iran, Turkmenistan and Afghanistan, have garnered a reputation for brutality - including claiming responsibility for a suicide bombing at Russia’s Kabul embassy in 2022.

Putin has become central to the group’s propaganda in recent years, and appears to have firmly kept Russia as one of its main targets.