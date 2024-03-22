Moscow attack: Concert hall ablaze after shooting kills at least 40 people

Footage shows a concert hall on the outskirts of Moscow ablaze after a shooting on Friday 22 March.

Dozens of people are reported to have been killed and injured after gunmen dressed in camouflage opened fire at the popular Crocus City Hall venue in Krasnogorsk.

The attack involving at least four gunmen sparked a major fire, with the roof reportedly collapsing, according to Russia’s state media.

Russian prosecutors called the attack “an act of terrorism” and have opened a criminal case.

State news agency Tass has cited Russia’s Federal Security Service as saying 40 people had been killed and more than 100 wounded.

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack.