Cities across Russia mark day of mourning for Moscow concert hall attack victims

Russia observed a national day of mourning two days after an attack on a suburban Moscow concert hall that killed more than 130 people.

Events by cultural institutions were cancelled on Sunday 24 March as flags were lowered to half-staff, while television entertainment and advertising were suspended.

A steady stream of people added to a makeshift memorial near the burnt-out concert hall, creating a huge mound of flowers.

There were similar scenes at memorials in cities across Russia as residents spoke of the grief, shock, and sadness being felt in the aftermath of the attack.