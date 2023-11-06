Man who set light to elderly mosque worshippers caught on camera

A man who set light to two elderly mosque worshippers was caught on camera.

Mohammed Abbkr, 29, of Gillott Road, Edgbaston was found guilty on Monday, 6 November, by majority 11-1 verdicts of trying to kill Hashi Odowa, 82, and Mohammed Rayaz, 70, in February and March this year.

The two worshippers had just left mosques in London and Birmingham respectively before Abbkr, who has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, set them on fire by spraying petrol on them and using a lighter.

Abbkr denied two counts of attempted murder and two alternative counts of maliciously administering a destructive thing to endanger life.