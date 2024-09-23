Moment mother and daughter smash up car while on dog walk during UK riots

CCTV footage captured the moment a mother and daughter smashed up a car while out on a dog walk during the riots in Middlesbrough.

Amanda Walton, 51, was caught on CCTV throwing a missile, damaging a car wing mirror and rummaging through a bin during the affray last month.

Walton’s daughter Megan Davison, 24, was also captured jumping up and down on a car roof, smashing windows and sticking her finger up at a police officer.

The pair admitted violent disorder and were jailed for more than three years in total at Teesside Crown Court on Monday (23 September).