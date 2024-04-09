Cholera disinformation led to Mozambique ferry disaster, according to officials

False information on cholera led to a ferry sinking off the coast of Mozambique, officials have said.

President Filipe Nyusi said more than 100 people died and almost 20 are still missing after the boat sank off the northern coast.

Silverio Nauaito, the administrator of the Island of Mozambique, told local radio 130 people were on board.

Nampula Secretary of State Jaime Neto said people on board the ferry were fleeing after disinformation about the ongoing cholera outbreak caused panic.

Mozambican government data showed 15,051 cases of cholera resulting in 32 deaths have been recorded since October.