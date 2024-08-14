Mpox ‘international concern’, WHO chief says in emergency announcement

An outbreak of mpox in Africa is of "international concern," the World Health Organisation's (WHO) director-general announced on Wednesday, 14 August.

The virus, previously known as monkeypox, has been declared a public health emergency with fears the virus may spill across international borders.

There have been more than 14,000 cases and 524 deaths this year, which already exceeds last year’s figures, according to the United Nations health agency.

More than 96 per cent of all cases and deaths so far are in the Democratic Republic of the Congo but it has spread to neighbouring countries and been detected in at least 13 African nations.

The virus is passed on through close contact with infected people, including via sex.