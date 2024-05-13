Watch: Giant billboard collapses onto Mumbai street during powerful storm

At least four people have died with more than 40 feared trapped after a massive billboard fell during a rainstorm in Mumbai, India, on Monday 13 May.

The storm was accompanied by gusty winds causing the billboard, located next to a busy road in the eastern suburb of Ghatkopar, to collapse on some houses and a petrol pump.

Officials said at least 61 people have been injured in the incident.

A rescue operation for the people remaining trapped under the billboard is ongoing.

Fire services, police, disaster response officials and other authorities are all involved in the rescue efforts, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the civic body that runs Mumbai, said on X.