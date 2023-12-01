Moment 15-year-old boy hiding in attic arrested at gunpoint after murdering teenager

This is the moment armed police arrest a 15-year-old boy who hid in an attic after killing a teenager as he walked home from school.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, stabbed Rohan Shand, 16, who was known as Fred, in Northampton on 22 March, following an argument on Snapchat.

Armed officers swooped on the house and found the boy hiding in an attic room after being told “the guy who did it is still in the house”.

The boy was found guilty of murder in August and jailed for life to serve a minimum of 13 years in a Young Offenders Institute on Thursday (30 November).