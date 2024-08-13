Listen: Killers’ chilling 10-word response moments after murdering man who loved her

A killer’s chilling 10-word remark moments after murdering a man “who loved her” was filmed on CCTV in Wales.

Lauren Harris, 29, of no fixed address, stabbed David Mark Wilcox to death on 20 November 2023.

Her accomplice, David Webster, 43, of Lacey Street, Widnes, bludgeoned him with a vodka bottle.

Mr Justice Pepperall told Harris at Mold Crown Court the killing of Wilcox, who “had loved and supported” her, was “brutal and senseless”.

Footage shows Harris and Webster holding hands as the 29-year-old says: “If we go around here, we’re going to get caught.”

Both were both sentenced to life in prison; Harris must serve a minimum of 25 years and Webster must serve a minimum term of 23 years before they will be eligible to apply for parole.