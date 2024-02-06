Murderer approaches victim at cashpoint minutes before killing him over £10

CCTV shows a murderer approaching his victim before launching a “ferocious” assault on the man, who had just withdrawn £10 from a cashpoint in Wolverhampton.

Carl Ellitts, 26, of no fixed address, killed Roy Deeley-Price, 48, after the victim withdrew money at a Shell garage in Tettenhall Road on 28 May 2023.

He repeatedly stamped on the father-of-two’s head, stopping only to try to buy a sandwich using his victim’s bank card before continuing his “brutal and merciless attack”.

Ellitts was jailed for a minimum of 27 years for the murder of Mr Deeley-Price, as well as three separate robberies, assault with intention to rob, and four counts of raping of two women, all of which happened during a four-day “rampage”.