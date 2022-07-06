‘There is no vacancy’: Zahawi insists he does not want to be prime minister

Nadhim Zahawi has suggested he’s not interested in running for prime minister, because there is “no vacancy” for the job.

He is instead focused on “delivering for the country” after being appointed chancellor in the wake of Rishi Sunak’s resignation.

“There is no vacancy, the people who are egging us on to turn on each other are people like Alastair Campbell, who will never vote Conservative,” Mr Zahawi said, when asked if he has leadership aspirations of his own.

He also refused to answer if he would run when there is a vacancy.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.