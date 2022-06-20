Nadine Dorries says she doesn't 'fancy' Boris Johnson

Nadine Dorries said she "does not fancy" Boris Johnson as she dismisses memes of her looking "adoringly" at him.

The culture secretary said that she was "not a bit" attracted to the prime minister, but has been advocating for his premiership since 2012, during an interview with his sister Rachael Johnson on LBC on Monday (20 June).

"I've always seen the potential in him... he was always going to be the person... to have the radical agenda we needed to get things done," Dorries said.

