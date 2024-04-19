Independent TV
01:20
Naga Munchetty clashes with Tory minister over ‘sick note culture’ shake-up
Naga Munchetty clashed with Tory minister Mel Stride during a heated discussion on his party’s plan to end a puported “sick note culture”.
The prime minister wants to move responsibility for assessing fitness to work away from GPs to “specialist work and health professionals” in England.
Discussing the proposals on BBC Breakfast on Friday (19 April), the presenter asked the work and pensions secretary: “94 percent have been signed off by their GP. Do you think less than 94 percent should have been signed off by their GP?”
Mr Stride replied: “I think many more people are able with the right support...”
The presenter interrupted: “No, no, no, that is not my question.”
