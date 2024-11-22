South Carolina Republican Nancy Mace is seen tearing down trans bathroom posters and throwing them in a bin in a new video.

On Monday (18 November), Mace introduced a resolution that prohibits House Representatives and their staff from “using single-sex facilities other than those corresponding to their biological sex.”

The move comes just two weeks after Sarah McBride became the first transgender member of Congress after winning a House seat in Delaware.

In a video posted to X on Thursday (21 November), Mace looks at the posters and asks: “So what is this? This says you can’t erase us, Nancy. Well, then you shouldn’t try to erase women.

“I have to say, for any man that wants to be in a woman’s restroom, bathroom, dressing room, locker room, absolutely not.”