All-female Nasa astronaut team departs International Space Station on spacewalk

Two Nasa astronauts participated in a rare all-female spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday morning (1 November).

Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O'Hara exited the ISS in order to conduct science research and station maintenance, Nasa said.

The spacewalk was the first for both crew members, who were scheduled to remove radio communications gear and swap hardware that enables the orbiting lab’s solar arrays to track the Sun, and the 12th at the space station so far this year.