Biden slips-up and calls Zelensky ‘Vladimir’ in Nato summit gaffe

Joe Biden referred to Volodymyr Zelensky as “Vladimir” on Wednesday (13 July), as the pair spoke at the Nato summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

“Vladimir and I... I shouldn’t be so familiar,” Mr Biden said, referring to the Ukrainian president by his first name, before catching himself.

“Mr Zelensky and I talked about the kind of guarantees we could make in the meantime when I was in Ukraine and when we met in other places,” he continued.

“Volodymyr” and “Vladimir” are different variants of the same name, but “Volodymyr” is more widely used in Ukraine.