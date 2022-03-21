Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has suggested she was told by Iran that her release would only be granted if “they got something off the Brits”.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who returned to the UK after being detained in the middle east for six years, made the comments at a press conference on Monday.

“I was told early on that there is something they want off the Brits and they would not let me go until such time that they got that,” she explained.

The UK confirmed after Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s release that a £400m debt to Iran had been paid.

