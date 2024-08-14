Firefighters surrounded by wall of flames as they battle terrifying Nevada blaze

Dramatic footage captured firefighters battling to put out the Gold Ranch Fire, which scorched at least 674 acres west of Reno, Nevada, on Sunday 11 August.

The blaze ignited near Verdi, Washoe County, and shut down Interstate 80 along the California-Nevada line.

As of Tuesday, all evacuation orders and warnings for the Gold Ranch Fire have been lifted.

Nevada State Police say they arrested a driver on DUI charges in connection with the fire and no one was seriously injured by the blaze.