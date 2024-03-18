Jeremy Corbyn shares approval for new Banksy mural in north London

A tree mural in north London that appeared on a residential building overnight is the work of Banksy, the anonymous street artist has confirmed.

The artist claimed the mural as his own in an Instagram post on Monday 18 March, following a morning of speculation after it appeared on a building on Hornsey Road in Finsbury Park overnight.

His new work delighted the residents and former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who has been MP for Islington North since 1983, too.

“I like it, it’s a good talking point, [it gives] a bit of hope and the idea that we’ve got to do a bit more to care for the natural world,” he said.