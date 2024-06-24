Devastating wildfire in New Mexico leaves homes burnt and cars charred

Devastating wildfires in New Mexico have killed at least one person and led to the evacuation of thousands of others.

Around 1,400 homes and structures have been destroyed following the fires.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham declared a state of emergency in the Lincoln County and the Mescalero Apache Reservation due to the wildfires in South Fork Fire and Salt Fire.

The South Fork fire was estimated at 15,276 acres (61.82 square kilometers), while the Salt Fire has consumed at least 5,557 acres, according to an update from the governor's office.

US cities broke decades-old temperature records last week as a heatwave stretched from central to eastern portions of the country.