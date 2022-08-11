The New York Police Department (NYPD) have released CCTV footage of thieves stealing $2 million worth of jewellery from a store in the Bronx.

Footage shows one individual using a hammer to smash the display cases while two others fill bags with the loot.

A third person stands at the door to keep watch while the others work inside and all four run off within 30 seconds of arriving.

The robbery happened in broad daylight and according to reports, the total value of the jewellery stolen was around $2.15 million.

