Footage shows the moment a suspect entered an Islamic Centre in New York and stole a number of donation boxes.

The incident happened in Staten Island on the afternoon of Friday 13 October.

Police are appealing to the public for information on the burglary.

“The suspect entered The Islamic Center of Staten Island through a rear door and removed several donation boxes,” the NYPD wrote, sharing footage of the incident on social media.

Authorities added that the suspect “fled in a dark sedan”.