Two die in crowd crush at GloRilla concert in New York

Two fans have died in a crowd crush at a GloRilla concert in New York.

Eight others were injured following the stampede at the rap performance at Rochester's Main Street Armory on Sunday night (5 March).

The crowd surged towards exits just after 11pm, when GloRilla and Finesse2tymes had finished performing, Police Chief David M Smith said.

"I am devastated and heartbroken... My fans mean the world to me. Praying for their families and for a speedy recovery of everyone affected," GloRilla tweeted.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.