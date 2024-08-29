New York City Mayor Eric Adams picked up a bag of cannabis to smell it, moments before it was destroyed.

Adams, was celebrating a big victory in his fight against illegal smoke shops on Wednesday (28 August), as he used a crane to move more than four tons of products into an incinerator at a facility in Westbury.

Adams said: “We don’t want it recycled back into the communities. Placing it in a landfill, just really opens the door for them to salvage whatever they can.

“The goal is the destruction of the product.”