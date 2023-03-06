A small plane crashed and burst into flames in a Long Island neighbourhood on the afternoon of Sunday, 5 March.

One person has died and two people are injured and in hospital after the incident.

Doorbell footage shared by Ken DeFreitas shows the aircraft crashing into trees in North Lindenhurst, approximately 20 miles east of New York City.

The Piper PA 28 plane was travelling to Republic Airport in Farmingdale.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.

