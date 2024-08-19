Seven members of same family rescued from home invasion

Seven members of the same family were been rescued from a home invasion in Queens, New York City, New York Police Department said.

Emergency services were dispatched to the home in Douglaston around 2am on Saturday, WABC reported.

Those inside the house ranged from a 72-year-old man to a one-year-old girl, authorities said.

Suspects allegedly flashed weapons, including guns, at the victims during the invasion.

They were found and arrested, after escaping through a window with money, after authorities used drones to fly around the house and locate them.