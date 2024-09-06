The New York Police Department (NYPD) said three women had the ride — and the scare — of their lives on Wednesday 4 September when the driver of a taxi they were taking to a medical appointment in Manhattan led police on a fast-moving chase.

A 33-year-old Bronx man was behind the wheel just after 9am when an officer with the MTA Police Department ordered him to pull over.

Instead, the driver swerved around the uniformed cop standing in a traffic lane at the mouth of the East River crossing, heading through the Queens-Midtown Tunnel at the height of morning rush hour.

NYPD officers gave chase, recording the speeding vehicle’s efforts to escape on a patrol car dashcam.

Less than two minutes later — and more than halfway to Manhattan — the taxi was boxed in by two patrol vehicles and forced to finally stop.

The three passengers were hysterically crying as a result of the ordeal, and a different ride was arranged for them to Midtown Manhattan for a doctor’s appointment.

Unbeknownst to them, their first driver had a license that was suspended seven times.