Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister of New Zealand, has admitted that the country will become a two-tier society between the vaccinated and unvaccinated following new government measures. The politician's comments to the New Zealand Herald follow the introduction of a traffic light system, with the policy enforced when district health boards have vaccinated 90 per cent of their region.

After a reporter from the Herald asked about the creation of two classes of citizens - between the vaccinated and unvaccinated - Arden said: "That is what it is." She added that it's about giving "confidence" to those vaccinated.