Footage shows armed police storming a building site in Auckland after a gunman killed two people at the site.

The shooting happened hours before New Zealand’s largest city hosted the opening game of the Women’s World Cup.

Authorities confirmed the shooter was also dead and police said six other people, including at least one officer, were injured during the incident, which took place near hotels where the Norwegian national side and other football teams have been staying.

New Zealand Police said the man began shooting at the site on lower Queen Street at about 7:20am local time before armed police swarmed the area.