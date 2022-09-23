NHS crisis: Health Secretary refuses to apologise for two-week GP appointment target

Therese Coffey says she will not apologise for setting a two-week appointment target for GP appointments.

The health secretary’s comments come as Tory colleague Jeremy Hunt said the NHS needs more targets “like a hole in the head.”

Ms Coffey said that while Mr Hunt, who served as health secretary for a number of years, is “well-versed and experienced in this regard,” the patients were her priority.

Speaking during her tour of The Marven Surgery in Pimlico, the health secretary said it is unapologetically her “expectation” that a patient can see a doctor within a fortnight.

Sign up for our newsletters.